Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

This is a game between two teams who are both so inconsistent it is hard to know exactly what to expect.

I really don't have a clue whether Tottenham will turn up, but if they don't win then I do know that their manager Antonio Conte will have an excuse ready - it's never his fault, is it?

I don't think Spurs have been good enough all season and I can understand why their fans have been so frustrated when they have phoned up to complain about Conte's style of football on BBC Radio 5 Live's 606.

Palace's performances have also been very up and down and, although they got a good win against Bournemouth last time out, there is no guarantee they will follow that up here and carry the same attacking threat we know they possess.

In fact, it's far more likely they will find a way of stuffing this up, regardless of how well Tottenham play.

Cian's prediction: 2-3

