BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope has picked four player of the season nominees for you to choose from.

Here are his suggestions:

Raphinha: The Brazilian has scored 11 goals, all with his brilliant left foot, making him the club’s top scorer. United may have been lost to the Premier League without his influence, which also included three assists. One of the most naturally gifted players who, despite bouts of sulkiness which have at times angered fans, I have had the pleasure of watching in a Leeds shirt. An entertainer who will be a sad loss to the Whites and the Premier League should he move abroad in the summer.

Stuart Dallas: A terrible broken leg suffered in the defeat by Manchester City sadly cut short a campaign in which he was continuing his ever-present record since United’s return to the Premier League. His versatility came to the fore again, as he was deployed in several positions, illustrating how integral he was to a thin squad ravaged by injury. His tackling and interception statistics were among the best in the division, so Dallas’ experience and energy was missed in the final throes of the season.

Illan Meslier: Despite being part of a side that conceded an enormous 79 goals, the France Under-21 goalkeeper performed amazingly well. Of that tally, he has been responsible for one error that has led to a goal (according to the Premier League statistics) while being forced into making more saves than any other goalkeeper. He has made many incredible stops to keep United in matches they would otherwise have lost. While all the transfer talk is about the future of the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, the 22-year-old from Lorient may also be sought after.

Joe Gelhardt: The 20-year-old made 20 Premier League appearances and scored two goals, including the late winner against Norwich City at Elland Road. His impact, mainly off the bench, included winning penalties and providing assists. The audacious skill and composure to set up Pascal Struijk for the added-time equaliser against Brighton was incredible and outlines the fearlessness with which this tremendously talented young striker plays. The clamour to see him start more games increased as the season wore on.

Who gets your vote? Choose here