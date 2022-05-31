It would make financial sense for Liverpool to sell Sadio Mane this summer rather than risking losing him for nothing next season, says former England international Karen Carney.

She told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Taking my footballing hat off and thinking about it business-wise, I probably would sell him for £25m or £30m.

"If there is any club I would trust to use that money wisely it would be Liverpool. For that amount of money, I believe that Liverpool could find another absolute diamond.

"He could go for nothing, and that’s a risk. Liverpool are so shrewd in their business - they are so clever, so smart. When Coutinho left, we all thought: 'What is Klopp doing?' He brought in Alisson and Van Dijk. Every club has to go through a recycle.

"You want to keep him - you absolutely would - but, business-wise, would I want to risk losing him for nothing when I could invest that money in a manager I know, trust and believe in?

"He never wastes any transfer money, in my opinion. I would have to consider it."

What do you think about the Mane situation? Who would you target as a replacement if he did leave? Have your say

Hear more on whether Mane will stay at Liverpool from 27'00 on BBC Sounds