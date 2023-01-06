Celtic v Kilmarnock: Team news

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor is out for at least two weeks with a hamstring injury but midfielder David Turnbull returns from suspension.

Sead Haksabanovic (foot) and Anthony Ralston (back) miss out, along with Stephen Welsh (niggle) and James McCarthy (hamstring).

Kilmarnock could hand a debut to new signing Kyle Vassell and midfielders Liam Donnelly and Alan Power return from suspension.

Ryan Alebiosu is trying to overcome a groin strain, while Innes Cameron and Jeriel Dorsett (both hamstring) remain out along with the suspended Kyle Lafferty.