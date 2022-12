Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have reservations about meeting Atletico Madrid's £8m loan fee for 23-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Felix. (Talksport), external

However, the Gunners are in pole position to sign Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27. (Corriere dello Sport, via Express), external

But Shakhtar Donetsk say they want close to 100m euros (£88m) for 21-year-old Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 21, who is reportedly Arsenal's top target. (Calciomercato), external

