Tottenham should not try to cash in on Harry Kane and be tempted to play Richarlison in his place, according to former Brighton and Crystal Palace striker Glenn Murray.

England captain Kane, 29, has continued to be linked with a move away from Spurs, while club team-mate Richarlison's impressive performances for Brazil at the World Cup have seen him touted as the man to take over as centre-forward.

Richarlison, 25, scored three goals in four games in Qatar, but has not been a regular in the Spurs side since joining from Everton in the summer.

Murray told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily there is "no way" Tottenham should consider selling their main striker.

"It's a hard no from me," Murray added. "You have missed the height of his market value.

"That moment is gone so you are chasing old money. Say you get £80m for him, I think he gets more than 20 goals a season for the next four to five years - is that worth £80m?”

Ex-Tottenham and Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton agreed: “Richarlison’s record has been good for Brazil but it has not been at those [Kane’s] numbers consistently for any team he has been at.

“We have seen in flashes what he is capable of in a Tottenham shirt. But it has been difficult for him to break into the team when everybody is fit and firing.

“But does he want to be that main number nine as he lines up for Brazil? He is always going to be playing second fiddle to Harry Kane at this moment.”

"I think it would be a big gamble getting rid of Kane when you are trying to build under Conte to win something.

