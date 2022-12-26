Callachan on Rangers & United matches - gossip
Ross Callachan believes Ross County deserved a draw in Friday's loss to Rangers. (Herald - subscription required), external
Callachan is confident going into Wednesday's trip to face Scottish Premiership bottom side Dundee United. (Press and Journal - subscription required), external
Goalkeeper Mark Birighitti says Wednesday's meeting with County is a must-win match for United. (Courier - subscription required), external
