Former Aberdeen midfielder Patrizio Billio has died, aged 48, his first club AC Milan have announced.

Billio played for Dundee between 1999 and 2002, before joining Aberdeen for the 2002-03 campaign, when he played 10 league games.

In a tweet, the Pittodrie club said: "Everyone at AFC was saddened to learn of the passing of former player, Patrizio Billio. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."