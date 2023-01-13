Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal’s game at Tottenham on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

The game against Spurs is “the reason why we are here”. Arteta added: “I just love it. It’s one of the biggest games of the season and we know how much it means right now for us, for the table and for our people. It’s an emotional, passionate game. When you win, it doesn’t get much better.”

He would not be drawn on recent Football Association charges for his players’ behaviour against Oxford and Newcastle: “I prefer not to comment.”

On Spurs’ approach: “I don’t know what to expect because they approach games differently. Sometimes, they are aggressive from the beginning, sometimes they allow you to make the game. They have a lot of tools to cause problems so we will prepare in the best possible way.”

Bukayo Saka will be fit to play and he gave an update on Gabriel Jesus’ fitness: “He is progressing really well and working really hard. When you have surgery, though, you have to be very cautious.”

On Mykhailo Mudryk’s social media posts adding fuel to rumours he is on his way to Arsenal: “There are things we would like to do to improve the team and we are a bit short in certain areas.”

