We asked you to have your say on whether you think Anthony Gordon would be a good signing for Newcastle.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Ian: Many Newcastle fans see Gordon as a moaner and a diver, myself included. He'd not be the most popular signing on Tyneside.

Graham: Don't sign Gordon, he spends most of his time getting disciplined or diving in the box trying to falsely win a penalty. He won't run back and graft for the team after losing the ball. Not the ethos the team lives by.

Andrew: Unsure why we would think this is a good move. He is way overpriced for what he has been able to achieve. He hasn't looked like saving Everton at all this season. Howe may be able to revitalise careers but he is only 21, so if he was going to be a hit, it would have already happened.

Jason: I don’t think Gordon would be good for the club, I don’t think he has the right attitude or character to fit into Eddie Howe's current squad. He thinks too much of himself. Everton fans thought he was the next best thing but now they’re telling him he’s not fit to wear the shirt.

Graeme: Not sure Gordon would add anything to Newcastle to be honest. I've seen him a few times this season - fairly inconsistent in his decision making. Certainly not worth the £60m price tag even at 21 years old. Jury is still out.