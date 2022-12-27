We asked for your thoughts on Cody Gakpo after PSV Eindhoven said a deal has been agreed for the forward to join Liverpool.

Here are some of your comments:

Richard: Another rough diamond plucked from under the noses of rivals in the January window. This should complete the rejuvenation of the frontline. A midfielder in January and then Bellingham and Rice in the summer please!

Svein: I think he was one of the best forwards at the Word Cup. He is strong, fast and scores goals from outside the penalty box.

Steve: Gakpo is a top young player, versatile and has a great attitude. Along with his international experience, he is the perfect fit for the new generation of Reds.

Che: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Firmino and now Gapkpo. Some firepower for the latter stages of the Champions League. In comparison, the midfield options look abysmal. Fabinho, Henderson, old men, crocks and kids. Let's hope this isn't the last signing in this window.