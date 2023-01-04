Another goalkeeper? Watt away? Your views

Off the bottom after two wins on the spin, Liam Fox heads into his first transfer window as Dundee United manager. But what does he have to do to ease his relegation battle? We asked the fans.

Anon: Not too bad so far but we need a striker and a goalkeeper.

Richard: We are starting to improve, but need a better goalkeeper and holding midfielder. Steven Fletcher has been immense but needs more support, so a more attacking midfielder would be good. Tony Watt seems totally disinterested and should be sold.

Gordon: Too many average players in too many positions. Cull the squad and invest in youth and bring in a few more experienced players who are tried and tested. Tony Watt has not worked out so move him on if possible. Bring in a goalkeeper who doesn’t have you covering your eyes when ever the ball comes in the box.