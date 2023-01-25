Everton situation 'makes me sad' - Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says the current upheaval at Everton "makes me sad" after Frank Lampard was dismissed as manager on Monday.

Arteta made more than 200 appearances for the Toffees between 2005 and 2011 and he admits the club remains close to his heart.

Asked about their position, Arteta said: "It makes me sad. Everton is a club I love so much and I remain very attached to. I am very grateful for them and I really hope they can get where they deserve to be."

Lampard was sacked after a miserable run of one win in 14 games across all competitions left them 19th in the table.

Ironically, their next Premier League game is against Arsenal on Saturday 4 February, but Arteta was not considering that in his assessment.

"I hope they can get moving fast and get everybody on board," he said. "Hopefully, they will be able to get out of this situation."