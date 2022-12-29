Newcastle won 1-0 in their last Premier League match against Leeds, last beating them in consecutive top-flight matches between December 2000 and January 2002.

Leeds are unbeaten in their previous three away league games against Newcastle – they've never gone four without defeat at St James' Park before.

Before Newcastle last faced Leeds in January, they were second-bottom of the Premier League with 12 points, one win in 20 games and were 10 points behind the Whites. Including that game – a 1-0 win for Newcastle – the Magpies have earned 70 points since, more than double the amount Leeds have.