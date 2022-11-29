Idrissa Gana Gueye has revealed how impressed he has been by Frank Lampard since returning to Everton and has backed the manager to take the club forward.

G﻿ueye re-joined from Paris St-Germain in August having spent a spell at Goodison Park between 2016 and 2019.

I﻿n an interview with the club's website, external he revealed how gripped he was by the Toffees' battle against relegation last season and spoke of his admiration for Lampard.

T﻿he Everton boss faced criticism for recording just one win in eight games in all competitions before the break for the World Cup.

“When the gaffer called me, first of all, it was a pleasure for me to talk with him,” said Gueye on his return to Merseyside.

"He explained he wanted to bring me back to try to help the team and bring the club to where it deserves to be — in the top positions, but we know that isn’t coming in one day.

“The manager knows where he wants to go, that’s the first thing. Then, after, he knows how to get there.

“He knows how to get those messages to the players; he knows the right way every time.

“For example, sometimes we’ll have a meeting and going into it I’d be thinking about something and think ‘I should speak to the manager about this’, then, in that very meeting, he addresses exactly what I’ve been thinking about.

“For me, he’s been great. There’s a really good feeling and I’m very happy to work for him."