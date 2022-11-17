H﻿aving been jilted by John Hughes, managerless Livingston got back on track with a 2-1 home win over Falkirk 10 years ago to the day.

M﻿arc McNulty and Livi stalwart Keaghan Jacobs, in his first stint with the club, got the goals to seal victory in what was then the First Division and is now the Championship.

I﻿t was just Livi's second home win of the season, and came only four days after Hughes had upped sticks from West Lothian to take over at Hartlepool.

Livingston, under Gareth Evans and then Richie Burke, would go on to finish fourth, while Hughes was sacked after failing to keep Hartlepool in League One.