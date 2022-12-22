Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the knee injury sustained by striker Gabriel Jesus is "a challenge we have to overcome".

Jesus, who has made a big impact at Arsenal since his summer transfer from Manchester City, was hurt on World Cup duty with Brazil and had successful surgery earlier this month.

Speaking at a news conference before Monday's Premier League game against West Ham, Arteta would not put a timescale on Jesus' return.

The Spaniard said: "[It was a] huge blow with Gabriel Jesus and what happened in the World Cup with his injury.

"We're going to miss him for a period of time, but the season has challenges and it's a challenge that we have to overcome. If you want to be at the top, you know you're going to face those types of challenges."

Asked about whether Jesus' absence would alter his plans for the January transfer window, Arteta said: "We are hoping to be active and active means we're looking to strengthen the team.

"The squad still doesn't have the luxury of not maximising every single window and we have to do that because it's really important. But we want to get the right profile, the right player, a player that is going to impact the team and take us to the next level."