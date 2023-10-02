Defender Wout Faes says Leicester City are determined to take their first opportunity to move clear at the top of the Championship table.

The Foxes beat Blackburn 4-1 on Sunday to return to the summit and next face third-place Preston North End on Wednesday.

“We are in good form,” Faes told BBC Radio Leicester.

“Now we have a game against the team in third and we can already make a gap after 10 games. It’s good to have that opportunity, and that is what we will try to do, and the fans will push us.”

Belgium international Faes opened the scoring in Sunday's win at Ewood Park, becoming the ninth Foxes player to score across their nine league games this season.

Wednesday’s match against their fellow high-flyers will be the first of two home games for the Foxes, and comes after stringing five successive wins together on the road.

“We don’t change our way of playing, we do the same thing every week, game in and game out, and that is paying off,” The Belgian said.

“We are getting use to the style of playing and that is showing on the pitch.”

