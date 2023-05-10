O'Hara among Michael Stewart's player of the year candidates

BBC Scotland pundit Michael Stewart

There's been a few St Mirren players who have had a tremendous season for Stephen Robinson's side. If you were another club in the top flight, you'd be looking thinking you'd not mind a few of them.

None more so than Mark O'Hara. He's scored goals this season, and big goals as well. I know he's grabbed a few penalties, but in big games he's put in huge performances that have caught the eye.

He's kicked on and grown into the role of being the leader of the team. He bounced about earlier in his career, but if you know the manager has your back and believes in you, that brings a huge amount of confidence.

O'Hara will be riding high right now, and he's been a huge asset.

