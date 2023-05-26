Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Ivan Toney has "made mistakes" but questioned the Football Association's decision to ban him from training for four months as part of his suspension for betting rule breaches.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to 232 breaches of the FA's betting rules and has been banned from football for eight months and is not allowed to train with Brentford until half of the term has been served on September 17.

"Yes, Ivan did something wrong but what I don't get at all is how can you not let him be involved in football at all for the first four months?” Said Frank.

"What do you gain from that? If you want to rehabilitate people you give them education, you do something, and now he is left on his own.

"There's no doubt for me that the first four months he could be involved in football, he should be forced to go into a hundred schools to tell them about his football and background, that's how it should work, but I'm a football coach, what do I know?

"If I can't speak to him, then they will have to ban me. If I am not allowed to speak to him on a support level there must be something wrong. I think you're allowed to contact people even when they're in prison aren't you? So I think I'm allowed."

Toney's ban was reduced by the independent regulatory commission after he was diagnosed with a gambling addiction by a psychiatry expert.

In March Brentford were reported to be considering cutting ties with Hollywood Bets who have been their main kit sponsor since July 2021.

Frank discussed the link between football and gambling sponsors and called for better ways to support players.

"I think it's definitely something we need to look into," he added.

"The cleaner the football industry could be, the better.

"Ivan has made some mistakes, now we need to get through that and we will support him. But there is no doubt that football and gambling's relationship need to be reviewed and I think we can only look at ourselves first.

"We got a massive reminder [Toney ban], do we do enough to educate our players? I think that's a big thing, I think the football authorities have a massive task to make sure we do this much better."