'We've got to be up for the challenge' - Cadden

Chris Cadden says Hibernian are relishing the tough nature of their Scottish Premiership run-in, as their league season finishes with games against Rangers, Celtic and Hearts.

“It’s going to be tough but that’s what you’re in the top six for,” Cadden said. “These sort of games are what you want. We’ve got to be up for the challenge.

“If you want to do anything, you’ve got to play big games and have big performances and big moments. If you want to finish the season well, that’s what you’ve got to do.

“That’s Scottish football, that’s how the split works, we’ve just got to be up for the challenge.”

Hibs sit just one point behind Hearts in fourth, knowing that a fourth place finish would guarantee European football next season. Fifth would as well, provided Celtic beat Inverness CT in the Scottish Cup final, but Cadden is not getting distracted by what-ifs.

“I look at the league table after games but I try not to concentrate on it too much,” he said. “It’s hard, but you try and focus on yourself and don’t want to get caught up in what other teams are doing.

“There are so many different scenarios in terms of where we could finish but we just need to focus on controlling ourselves, controlling our performances and after that see where it puts us in the table. That’s the way I’ve been approaching it.”