Chris Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Arsenal will still be stinging after letting a two-goal lead slip in their draw with West Ham last weekend. It is that sort of result that makes the doubts creep in when you are a player.

I remember when I won the title with Blackburn in 1995, we lost 3-2 at home to Manchester City in April, in a game where we led twice. We were a quite a young team, like Arsenal are now, and it hurt us.

Compared to our title rivals that season, Manchester United, we were quite inexperienced in terms of dealing with the pressure of the final few weeks of the season. We got over the line in the end, but the City defeat was probably the first time we began to feel nervous.

That's what might be happening at Arsenal now. Their players will have felt sick going into the dressing room at London Stadium at full-time last Sunday and dropping points like that is a very different feeling to when you draw after trailing 2-0.

I don't think Gunners boss Mikel Arteta got it right when he said afterwards that his side looked "too comfortable" when they went ahead early on against the Hammers.

He might just have been emotional at the result but he seemed to be questioning his players' mentality and I don't think we ever saw Sir Alex Ferguson doing that at United - he would have blamed the referee, or anything, instead.

Maybe the pressure is getting to Arteta too, but his side need to start dominating games again, or at least controlling them - starting with this one. Arsenal go to Etihad Stadium on Wednesday so this is an absolutely must-win game for them to get back on track. It would be unthinkable for them to drop points against the bottom side.

If they do, I think the title has definitely gone.

It's must-win for Southampton, too, and their situation means they cannot be happy with a point whoever they are playing.

It might actually help them that the pressure is off them a bit, because most people think they are down now, but I still don't see them getting anything at Emirates Stadium.

Chris Batten's prediction: Arsenal have had a blip recently but it would be really dramatic if they didn't win this. I don't see them slipping up this time. 3-1

