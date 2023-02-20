After a lengthy absence from the first team, Jadon Sancho is back and appears to be coming into form at just the right time for Manchester United.

He came off the bench to score the third of United's three goals against Leicester City on Sunday at Old Trafford.

The England winger has scored four times in 13 Premier League games this season, one more than he managed in 29 appearances in 2021-22.

Manchester United substitutes have scored nine Premier League goals this season (excluding own goals), more than any other club in the division.