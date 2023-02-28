'It's time to bring Jorge out of cold storage & grant him key role'

Hearts fan Greg Playair, @OorWeeChat podcast, external

Ahead of Saturday’s clash with St Johnstone, Robbie Neilson will be hoping the feelgood factor has remained at Tynecastle following Hearts Women lifting the Capital Cup last weekend after winning a penalty shootout against Hibs.

An impressive crowd of over 7000 travelled to Gorgie to take in the Edinburgh derby and Eva Olid’s side reman three points clear in fourth place in the SWPL following the 1-1 draw with Hibs.

While everyone will be delighted at the progress of the women’s side this season, there’s more than a few supporters not overjoyed with Neilson’s men’s efforts in recent weeks.

As I said last week, perspective is required. As things stand, Hearts are five points clear in third place with 12 league games to go. If the top six remains as it is, we will have two more games each versus Hibs, St Mirren and Aberdeen. It’s very much in our favour to finish the best of the rest and we can control our own destiny.

I’m not a fan of the football cliché ‘must win’ but it’s hard to argue against the notion that in Saturday’s clash with the Saints, Hearts have to take all three points. With a double-header against Celtic to follow, we need to be in good form going into those games to have realistic chances of taking something.

Since the defeat to Motherwell, there has not been as much forensic analysis performed in the south east of Scotland since Dolly The Sheep was being cloned at the Roslin Institute. There have been some sheepish musings on Hearts podcasts and social media but there’s absolutely no need to look for any panic buttons at this stage.

There have been calls for Neilson to conduct his own experiments for the clash; including a change of formation and personnel. There’s one player I would love to see get a run in the team and perhaps he may be able to solve a few perceived problems in the starting line-up and that man is Jorge Grant.

‘Gorgie Grant’ has been condemned to cold storage since the signing of Robert Snodgrass, with Grant only having one league start in the last 18 games, which was ironically enough versus St Johnstone in Perth.

He’s been a periodic substitute and when he gets on for his cameo, he either gets deployed in a two-man midfield or asked to play as an inverted winger. I don’t think either position is his best and I think we would utilise his abilities more if we played him in what I call the ‘Liam Boyce’ role; which is the link player between striker and midfield.

We have Lawrence Shankland playing that role and while he has been largely a success, he’s also our best finisher and I would want to get him further up the park to get on the end of chances rather than be the player to fashion them

That’s why Grant would be ideally suited to that role and it’s a change that should be made, irrespective of what formation we play.

Failure to beat Callum Davidson’s men, or worse, suffering defeat, will mean that positive atmosphere in Tynecastle left by Eva Olid’s side will have evaporated and there will be fans believing we will be lambs to the slaughter heading to Celtic Park.