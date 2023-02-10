Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says the mood around the camp is remaining positive despite last weekend's disappointing 4-2 defeat by Leicester City.

The Spaniard has enjoyed an impressive return to the Premier League, with his side picking up 16 points from a possible 24 since he took over.

Emery said: "I am really happy here and with how we are developing. I believe in every player we have in the squad, and I believe in how we can improve as a team, with our style, offensively and defensively.

"After the last match, I was very disappointed and frustrated - but I am positive overall."

Villa travel to Manchester City on Sunday for their opponent's first game since being charged with more than 100 alleged breaches of financial rules by the Premier League.

Emery believes this may have a galvanising effect on Guardiola's side.

"I think they are going to be together and try to respond on the pitch," he said.

"It is going to be very difficult. It's a big challenge for us."