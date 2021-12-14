Lindelof undergoing 'precautionary investigations'

Manchester United have provided an update on Victor Lindelof.

The Sweden centre-back had to be replaced with 16 minutes left in Saturday's match at Norwich after he received treatment on the pitch for what appeared to be problems with his chest.

"Victor is currently undergoing a series of precautionary investigations," the club said in a statement.

"However, he has recovered well from the episode he experienced in the match against Norwich.

"All indications are that this is not linked to any Covid outbreak within the club."

Speaking in her latest blog on her website yesterday, Lindelof's wife Maja said: "It was a scary match to watch.

"Incredibly uncomfortable, especially when I did not get hold of him, which I always get.

"It was a long quarter before I got hold of someone on the team who updated me. Everything seems to be okay as luck would have it and we are waiting for answers to the last tests."