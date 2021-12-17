Wolves boss Bruno Lage says football needs to "find the best solutions" to the increase in Covid cases and postponement of matches.

His side host Chelsea on Sunday - one of only five games this weekend to be going ahead as it stands.

"If some teams are losing a lot of matches, there are teams with three or four games less. If we have players for the matches we play, but if there are clubs with three or four games less, maybe it is better to stop," he said on Friday.

Nine matches have been called off over the past week and the Premier League is due to meet on Monday to discuss the situation.

"Judge how many players and which players should be available to play the game. Some of the teams like us, we have a small squad. If we have three or four players with Covid we don’t have players for the games. We have to find the best solutions and conditions for each game," Lage added.