Foundations have been laid - now Ranieri aims to push on

Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford have a chance to make a statement against Brentford. The Hornets’ run of matches against the top sides in the Premier League has come to an end.

The Bees are first up in a sequence of games until the end of the year which the Hornets have much more of a chance of winning.

Claudio Ranieri’s side managed to beat Manchester United in November but, despite losing all the others, there were signs that they could do well in December.

Watford will now be really dangerous going forward under Ranieri. The Italian has immediately recognised that his attack is his strongest department.

His strategy is to get Emmanuel Dennis, Joao Pedro and Cucho Hernandez on the ball as quickly as possible and link with Joshua King to drive at defences. Barring the latter, all are new to the Premier League and, having started so impressively, the trio should get even better with more experience and as the season progresses.

It will leave Watford open defensively but Ranieri may have to take that risk until defenders return from injury or he is given players in January. A left-back, centre-back and holding midfielder are the top priorities, particularly with the Africa Cup of Nations looming.

Ranieri told me he was expecting a first clean sheet before Christmas. If they do start to come, Watford have enough in attack to start collecting vital wins.