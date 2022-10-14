Leeds boss Jesse Marsch says he feels more supported by the club’s hierarchy than during any role he has previously held.

The American’s side is currently experiencing a testing run of form, having taken just two points from a possible 15, leaving them 14th in the Premier League.

"I think the support I have internally at this club is better than anywhere I've ever been in my life,” said Marsch, 48.

"Now, I know that when you lose, questions arise. That's normal. From you guys, from fans and everyone and I accept that.

"And it's my responsibility to make sure we lose as little as possible and my goal is to never lose.

"So, that's the job. I'm not afraid of that. I accept responsibility and I take it straight on."