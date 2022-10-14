Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Wolves are still managerless but they have got some good players, who have not been playing anywhere near to the levels we know they can.

They are in the bottom three but I look at them as a team who are not fulfilling their potential.

That's not really the case with Nottingham Forest, who I thought were fortunate to get something out of their game with Aston Villa on Monday.

Forest's new signings haven't clicked and they are a team who are probably starting to doubt themselves a little bit.

Broudie's prediction: 1-0

Wolves don't score many but I still think they will win.

