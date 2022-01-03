Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford head coach Claudio Ranieri will be relieved the new year is upon us. His side need a drastic makeover if they are to remain in the top flight.

His board will be relieved too. They need to act and it looks like they will do so promptly.

Left-back Hassane Kamara from Nice, defensive midfielder Edo Kayembe from KAS Eupen and Besiktas centre back Domagoj Vida are all rumoured to be announced soon, according to The Athletic., external

All these positions are priorities. Watford have been hit by a triple whammy of injuries, Covid and the Africa Cup of Nations. And that’s on top of a squad that, barring the attackers, lacks the necessary quality at this level.

At left-back Adam Masina is at Afcon and Danny Rose is injured (he hasn’t been properly match fit all season) so the early signing of Kamara would be ideal.

The right hand side is also a concern. Kiko Femenia is currently injured and his understudy Jeremy Ngakia inexperienced for this level. Craig Cathcart can fill in. It’s not ideal but they may have to live with it.

In central defence Watford have numbers but lack top quality. They have never been all available due to injury and still aren’t. The Vida signing looks a very promising short-term solution if the experienced Croatia international still has the desire. A pertnership with Nicolas Nkoulou or Francisco Sierralta would be a huge improvement.

In midfield, Watford needed strengthening even before Imran Louza’s departure to Afcon with a nippy ball-winner required and Kayembe seems that type.

With the new arrivals there will have to be a cull of the current 25-man squad. Candidates to be chopped are Dan Gosling, Ashley Fletcher, Ozan Tufan and Rose.