Chelsea boss Graham Potter says the chance to join the club was “too good to turn down” as he prepares to go back to his old side Brighton on Saturday.

Potter never got a proper chance to say goodbye at Albion because he took the Chelsea job the day after Thomas Tuchel was sacked.

“It’s a place I spent three very happy years,” he said. “I’m looking forward to going back. Sometimes life throws opportunities and you have to take them or not. The timing wasn’t great for anybody, but sometimes that happens.”

He is not certain how he will be received by the home fans. “As to my crowd expectations, I don’t have any," he added. "Most people I have spoken to from Brighton are supportive and thankful. I’m not naive. I know that’s not universal.”

The Englishman says it is just down to luck that he is yet to lose at Chelsea, while Roberto de Zerbi is yet to win at Brighton.

“They’ve been unlucky,” he said. "Their performances have been good. The difference is luck. They haven’t had too much. We’ve won our games and had a bit of luck. They haven’t. It’s going to be a good game.”

H﻿e says the new manager at the Amex means he won't know everything about Albion.

"It helps a little bit [knowing the players]," he said. "Roberto has been in a few weeks. You can see the differences. There's definitely change there. I know the players well, but with a new manager and new ideas there's always something to surprise."