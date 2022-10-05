V﻿irgil van Dijk has backed team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold to answer his critics after the full-back produced an excellent performance against Rangersin the Champions League.

T﻿he 23-year-old curled home a stunning first-half free-kick and was defensively solid after coming under intense scrutiny in recent weeks.

V﻿an Dijk knows the quality of his defensive colleague and feels the criticism he has received has been unjustified.

"﻿Everyone here is very good to praise a player very high up to the sky and let them fall as hard as they can," said the Netherlands captain. "That's what we have to deal with.

"﻿For him [Alexander-Arnold] to just carry on working and deal with it and show a reaction is what we need and to do that, it's important that we back him and the manager and the club and the fans."

V﻿an Dijk has been disappointed with the headlines surrounding Alexander-Arnold and feels player wellbeing is lost in the media spotlight.

"﻿If the players from 10, 20 years ago were under the microscope we are at the moment, there would be a lot of players struggling," he said.

"That is something we have to deal with, it's part and parcel but it's still not easy. You try to shut it out but other people call you and say 'Are you all right?' and you think 'Why?'.

"It will always come to you and it's not easy to just completely shut it out and keep your head down - or you need to live under a rock and just turn up for training and then go back home and go to the game and go back home.

"We have to deal with it but it is not easy, let's put it that way."