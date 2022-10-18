Derek McInnes' reign as St Johnstone manager came to end as he agreed to join Bristol City on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The former Rangers, West Brom and Millwall midfielder, then 40, left the Perth club after four years in charge.

McInnes, who took assistant boss Tony Docherty with him, joined Saints as a player in 2007 and was promoted to manager when Owen Coyle left McDiarmid Park to join Burnley.

He was appointed on 27 November 2007 and finished third in the First Division that season before being promoted to the SPL at the end of the following campaign.

McIness guided Saints to eight place in both the next two seasons in the top flight and won 71, drew 53 and lost 53 of his 177 games in charge.

Bristol City, who were bottom of the League One table, had been without a manager since Keith Millen’s exit.