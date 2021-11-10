Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been ranking their Premier League top-10 moments again.

On this week’s Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast the subject is the biggest upsets in Premier League history.

Few will forget the day a Wayne Rooney hat-trick helped Manchester United to an 8-2 win over rivals Arsenal in August of 2011.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was famously sent to the stands and protested as he stood between hordes of Manchester United fans on a day when everything went wrong for his side.

“Arsenal had a load of injuries and after this game they went and signed four or five players,” Shearer recalled.

“I know it was a surprise for Manchester United to score eight and humiliate Arsenal like they did. But in terms of biggest Premier League upsets, it wasn't an upset United beating Arsenal.”

