Tottenham 0-3 Man Utd: Nuno reaction

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo conceded his Spurs side were "poor" in all departments as they slipped to back-to-back Premier League defeats with a 3-0 loss at home to Manchester United.

Spurs failed to register a single shot on target as goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford condemned them to a fifth defeat in 10 league games under Nuno.

The manager told Sky Sports: "Poor performance. Not too many words. We didn't play good. United were stronger than us.

"We conceded in poor ways, lost balls, allowed counter-attacks. We couldn't break them. They were organised.

"The last pass was never there, the finish was never there. It was a bad performance."

Spurs were booed off by some home supporters and Nuno added: "This is part of football. The fans suffer when you're not performing well. They have shown they're not happy. We keep on trying."