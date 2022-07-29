Davidson 'confident' of better season

Callum Davidson says a better season from his St Johnstone is a must "or I won't be sitting here", but he is confident he can prolong his stay as manager.

After finishing in the top six for nine out of the previous 10 campaigns, Saints endured a grim 2021-22 as they avoided relegation with a play-off win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Asked what success will look like for the Perth side this season, Davidson said: "Staying up. We want good cup runs, but first and foremost we have to stay in the league.

"That always sounds negative, but we've always said it at this club for as long as I can remember. I'm confident. I think we've got a good squad together."

Davidson has lost some big characters, such as Shaun Rooney, Zander Clark, Jamie McCart and Liam Craig over the summer, but believes he has signed well.

"It's been quite a big turnover and it's hard to get players in, but I'm pleased with the ones we've got in," he said. "I think we've got a real good attacking threat now."

St Johnstone start their Premiership campaign on Saturday at home to Hibernian, who like the Perth side suffered a disappointing exit from the League Cup group stage.

"Hibs are a little bit unknown," Davidson added. "They're one of the teams that have signed a lot of players, so we've done as much research as we can on them. I expect a really tough, tight game."