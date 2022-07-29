Everton full-back Vitalii Mykolenko says he is "really proud" of his club for the support they have given him during the war in his home country of Ukraine.

The Toffees welcome Dynamo Kyiv to Goodison Park on Friday for a "Match for Peace" pre-season friendly, with free tickets offered to Ukrainian families.

The charity fundraiser will directly support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, following the Russian invasion earlier this year.

"I'm really proud of my club because they supported people of Ukraine from the first day of the war and to this day," he told BBC Breakfast.

"We need to keep going - on the pitch, me - and we need to keep going together."

The 23-year-old says he worries about his family "every day" and is grateful for the support of Everton fans.

"My family is still in Ukraine, everyone," he said. "My dad is military. He's in Kyiv working in a military unit but he's not going to the east of Ukraine.

"I'm proud of him."

Watch the full interview from 33'30 on BBC iPlayer here