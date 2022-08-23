We asked you for your opinions on where it's going wrong at Tannadice for struggling United.

Here are some of your thoughts...

Ian: Too many pop stars in the team. We need a bully in the middle and upfront. There’s no passion or drive from the players and we are too slow in attack from the back and the passing from some players is laughable.

Steven: Europe has been more bother than what it is worth. The 7-0 defeat in Holland has been so damaging, it’s been a total ripple effect, it’s knocked the team and the fans' confidence. It’s Celtic next so I fear the worst, it could possibly be 7-0 Celtic on Sunday.

Bradley: The team needs time to settle but the new left-back and keepers have not instilled confidence so far. The midfield requires a hard defensive midfielder who will win the ball, break up play and dictate the tempo. The team is playing far too slow and negative, they need to play with more urgency, be more direct, better movement in the final third.

Alan: Really poor start to the domestic season after we showed some optimism beating AZ at home in Europe. The capitulation in the second leg however showed how far off we are as a team - devoid of ideas and woeful in defence. This has had a massive impact on our performances since then and we need to forget about this now if we are going to turn it around.