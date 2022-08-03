Alex Howell, BBC Sport football reporter

Arsenal are going into this season with the aim of Champions League qualification after disappointingly missing out at the end of the last campaign.

Mikel Arteta has been backed by the club in the transfer market and he has managed to bring in some big signings in the likes of Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus.

The striker position has been one Arsenal have had issues with in recent times. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was allowed to leave midway through last season and Alexandre Lacazette’s contract was not renewed.

Jesus has been brought in from Manchester City and tasked with getting Arsenal the goals that will help take them into the Champions League for the first time in seven seasons.

He has had a very impressive pre-season, scoring seven goals in five friendlies. He adds energy and some more quality to a front line of players that features Emile-Smith Rowe, Bakayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard.

Jesus comes fresh from winning another Premier League title and Arteta will be hoping that his mentality to win will rub off on the young players around him.