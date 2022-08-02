David Michael, My Old Man Said, external

During Aston Villa’s pre-season tour of Australia, Steven Gerrard publicly admitted to wanting to bring in another midfielder.

Considering the defensive depth and attacking options, an upgrade in the number eight position, alongside Boubacar Kamara in central midfield, would improve Villa’s core strength and potentially be the key to really elevate the side's potential this season.

However, such a move would put new captain John McGinn’s position in the first XI under threat.

So, does Gerrard’s recent captaincy announcement point to a change of plan? The manager stated that he was "really looking forward to John going up a level now and really grabbing this armband and showing everyone what a player he can be".

It suggests that either Villa have missed out on their intended target, or that Gerrard now sees the Scotland international - being more responsible and levelling up - as the solution to his midfield dilemma.

It certainly could be a pivotal decision to Villa’s 2022-23 campaign.

Dean Smith appointing Jack Grealish as captain late on in the 2018-19 season effectively proved the catalyst for an unlikely promotion surge for Villa. So will Gerrard’s bold move follow suit and inspire a longed-for top-half finish and maybe more?