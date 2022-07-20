Chelsea are preparing a bid to challenge Manchester United to sign Barcelona's 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Relevo, via Mirror), external

The Blues have now have agreed to pay Sevilla's asking price of £51m plus £4m in add-ons for France defender Jules Kounde, 23. (Sun), external

Chelsea are also in talks with Paris St-Germain over a £50m deal for Presnel Kimpembe, but fear the 26-year-old France centre-back will turn down a move to Stamford Bridge. (Standard), external

Meanwhile, defender Cesar Azpilicueta will be allowed to leave for Barcelona once they have secured a replacement. (Marca - in Spanish), external

Billy Gilmour is to hold talks with manager Thomas Tuchel over his future, with Everton considering a loan move for the midfielder. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

