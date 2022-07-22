Brentford B team forward Lachlan Brook has joined Crewe Alexandra on loan until January.

The Australia Under-23 international spent the last five months of last season on loan at Adelaide United.

Brook's Brentford coach Neil MacFarlane told the club website, external: “It's a brilliant opportunity for Lachlan. He went away and did really well in his loan spell in Australia and he also backed that up with his international performances too.

“I think he will be able to handle the physical side of the game in League Two. He has outstanding attributes in terms of his technical qualities with his assisting and finishing, and hopefully he can go and do that for Crewe over the coming months."

Brook, 21, has yet to feature for Brentford's first team.