Tottenham have unveiled their away kit for the 2022-23 season.

The away shirt is a deep lapis blue shade finished with black sleeves and flashes of volt on the neckline and cuffs, with the badge placed in the middle of the chest.

The new kit will be worn for the first time when Spurs take on Sevilla on 16 July.

