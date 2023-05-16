I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Ivan Toney’s absence, because of injury, from Sunday’s comfortable win over West Ham gave Brentford a possible glimpse into a future without the prolific striker.

Toney is facing a possible ban from football over gambling charges, but even without that – given his scoring record – there is always a chance of other clubs trying to buy him.

So it was encouraging to see a successful performance against the Hammers from a new front three of Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Kevin Schade - and goals for the first two of them.

The trio have been regulars this season – with Mbeumo and Wissa featuring in every Premier League match, and Schade in 16 since his arrival in January – but it was the first time they had all started up front together.

Mbeumo and Wissa both scored in the other two games missed by Toney this season – at Nottingham Forest and at home to Liverpool – proving the Bees are not a one-man team.

The victory against the Hammers guaranteed Brentford a top-10 finish in the Premier League – a huge achievement and another wonderful moment for fans.

We even still have an outside chance of qualifying for Europe. What a season it has been!