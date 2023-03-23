What's Leeds' greatest save?
- Published
We asked our fan writer to name the best save they'd ever seen by a Leeds goalkeeper and Illan Meslier's save against Sheffield United in 2020 got the nod.
Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:
James: Nigel Martyn’s one-handed save from a Nicky Butt header against Manchester United. Unbelievable save and he injured himself in the process!
Paul: Paul Robinson's save from Rivaldo's header.
Graham: Meslier's save that he tipped onto the post to keep Leeds in the game at Brighton in November 2021.