Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to BBC Sport: "I don't know where to start. The whole game was brilliant apart from a couple of moments.

"We were super in control of the game. We played brilliantly, calm.

"The counter-pressing was the best in ages. My favourite bit was in the 92nd minute - four players chasing a poor boy for Leeds on the ball. Fantastic.

"We played good stuff and scored incredible goals.

"I'm not bothered about scoring six, it's about the performance. This was a winning performance.

"It's not a game Leeds should win. It's a clear game we should win. That's what I wanted to see."

On two-goal Diogo Jota: "Super game from him. So much space for improvement. They push each other a lot in training. Now they're finally all back, hopefully they can stay. A lot of players deserved to start."

On a late Champions League push: "For that, you always need results for other teams. We have no clue. They might win all their games. Brighton are still in front of us. There's nothing we have to be concerned about.

"If we get the results we can look at the table at the end of the season."