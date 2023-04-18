"There's a lot going wrong for Leeds at the wrong time of the season."

That was the assessment of former United goalkeeper Paul Robinson after watching the Whites fall to another heavy Premier League defeat.

Monday's 6-1 loss to Liverpool means Javi Gracia's side have conceded 11 goals in their past two games, both at Elland Road.

It also set an unwanted club record as the first time the Whites have conceded five or more goals in consecutive league matches.

On those worrying numbers, Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "It was the performances and the way they conceded those goals.

"You look back at the Crystal Palace game - the first half they were in the game. They were excellent, they played well and then capitulated in the second half.

"They don’t have another way of playing. They were 2-1 up against Nottingham Forest, they were committing bodies forward and almost conceded chances.

"Liverpool almost seemed to pick them off at will in the second half. Leeds came out with a bit of fight in the second half, got the goal and lifted the crowd and you thought we were in for a real game. Once again, Leeds were exposed at the back and Liverpool were excellent going forward.

"Leeds could have lost this by a lot more. It was players’ performances, the lack of communication there. Liam Cooper hasn’t played. I don’t know why the manager is leaving him on the bench - he clearly doesn’t fancy him.

"He took Luke Ayling out - there doesn’t look to be any cohesion in the back four. There’s a lot going wrong for Leeds at the moment at the wrong time of the season."

Did you know?

Leeds have conceded 16 goals in their four Premier League games in April, eight more than any other side and one more than they let in during January, February and March combined (15 in 11 games).

Jack Harrison made his 100th Premier League appearance for United, the first outfield player to hit that milestone for the club since Dominic Matteo in January 2004.

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds