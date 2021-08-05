Andrew Bassett, BBC Sport data analyst

James Ward-Prowse has a monopoly on Southampton set-pieces for very good reason.

The 166 corners he took last season were the most of any player in the league. His 41 chances created from set-pieces was joint top, and his four goals from direct free-kicks were league leading.

It should be pointed out the Saints captain played every minute of the campaign and, therefore, stands a better chance than many of topping charts based on overall totals.

However, when we consider per-90-minute data, only Ryan Fraser, Pascal Gross and Mason Mount generated higher chance creation stats from set-pieces in 2020-21.

The area which impresses the most is direct free-kicks, where Ward-Prowse had a 20% conversion rate from his 20 attempts, far better than the other Premier League players who attempted 10 or more direct free-kicks last season.