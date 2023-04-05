Former Premier League referee Peter Walton is backing any Football Association appeal against the eight-match ban handed to Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Fulham striker was given the punishment by an independent commission for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh's arm in their FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Manchester United last month.

However, Walton told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast that the judgement does not go far enough.

"I welcome the decision to appeal for a more punitive sentence," said Walton. "There cannot be any place in football for a referee being abused - there is no justification for it.

"This is a great opportunity to send a really powerful message to the whole football family that this should not be tolerated and my understanding is that the FA want a longer ban."

Walton also feels English football's governing body "missed an opportunity" to investigate an incident involving United's Bruno Fernandes placing his hands on an assistant referee earlier in March and feels they will therefore take this incident even more seriously.

"I think they will ultimately reflect on that as it was a missed opportunity," he said. "With Mitrovic there is an ideal opportunity to grasp the nettle - and I think they will grasp it with both hands."